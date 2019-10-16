Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 10/16/19

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of Dupont Power Tools LLC, Sellers, whose business address is P.O. Box 406, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Gott Powersports LLC, Buyer, whose business address is 123 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas .

The location of the property to be transferred is 123 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971 , Plumas County, Ca.

Said property is described in general as: All inventory, Goodwill, Trade name, Fixtures and Equipment of that certain retail business known as DuPont Power Tools.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after November 4, 2019.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before November 1, 2019, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: October 9, 2019

GOTT POWERSPORTS LLC

BY: ROBERT DAVID GOTT, MANAGER

BY:DAVID RAYMOND HANSFORD, MANAGER

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000248

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 1. Heritage One, 2. Heritage One Door & Carpentry

Business Address: 8020 Arco Corporate Drive, Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27617

Mailing Address: 8020 Arco Corporate Drive, Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27617

BMC West, LLC, 8020 Arco Corporate Drive, Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27617

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Timothy D. Johnson/ Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: October 5, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

10/16, 10/23, 10/30, 11/6/19

Government Public Notice

Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) is pleased to announce a Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) Program for homebuyers to purchase an owner-occupied primary residence in Plumas, CA.

The MCC enables the homebuyer to receive a federal income tax credit of 20% of annual mortgage interest paid. The MCC is available to qualifying persons who have not owned a home in the last three years. The property must be either a single-family detached home, condominium or townhouse. Income Limit Non-Targeted Area, 1 or 2 person $77,500; 3+ persons $89,125. Income Limit Targeted Area, 1 or 2 person $93,000; 3+ persons $108,500. Purchase Price Limits for new or existing property: Non-targeted Area $310,235; Targeted Area $379,177.

For more information, call (855) 740-8422, visit www.gsfahome.org or send an inquiry to GSFA, 1215 K Street, Suite 1650, Sacramento, CA 95814.

10/16/19

