Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 11/27/19

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Plumas Charter School

Plumas Recreation and Park District, property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a learning facility to be located at 1425 and 1495 East Main Street, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 116-320-024-000 & 116-320-025-000; T24N/R10E/Section 19, MDM. The special use permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2002(b)(1).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements of state and local agencies, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

Nov. 27, 2019|