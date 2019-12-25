Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 12/25/19

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CYNTHIA MICHELLE HOGG

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00220

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Cynthia Hogg filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SAMANTHA RAYE BUSSELEN to Proposed name: SAMANTHA RAYE HOGG.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Nov. 22, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 22, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Rm. 104, Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of CHRISTOPHER GUTIERREZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00221

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Christopher Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CHRISTOPHER ALAN GUTIERREZ to Proposed name: CHRISTOPHER ALAN LOVE; Present name: CARTER DANIEL GUTIERREZ to Proposed name: CARTER DANIEL LOVE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Nov. 21, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 21, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of RONALD LEE KELLEY

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00225

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ronald Lee Kelley filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: RONALD LEE KELLEY to Proposed name: RONALD LEE BEEVER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Feather River Bulletin.

Date: Nov. 26, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 26, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By T. Borg, Deputy Clerk

Published FRB

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|

Estate of Stringfellow

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Lowell Alan Stringfellow, decedent

Case Number PR19-00056

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lowell Alan Stringfellow

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Lisa Davis in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Lisa Davis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 West Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Alice M. King, P.O. Box 3926, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-0325, SBN: 144687

Endorsed Dec. 3, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk.

Published FRB

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000282

(Expires: 12/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Sierra Valley RV Park

Business Address: 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129, County of Plums

Mailing Address: 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129

Loy, Alvin Trustee or GDL Irrevocable Trust, 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129

This business is conducted by: Trust

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/30/2019.

Signed: /s/Alvin Loy

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 12/03/2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

12/25/19, 1/1, 1/8, 1/15/20

CNS-3324111#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published PR

Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|