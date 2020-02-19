Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 2/19/20

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy,

California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Kara Green

Jerald Cook

Cody Najera

Tracey Held

Christopher Blust

Anna Comstock

Includes: Dressers, Dryer, Tires, Tools, Clothing, Skateboard, Motorcycle Helmet, Books, Glass Cabinet, Dining Table, Chairs, Bar Stools, Bike, BBQ, Portable Heaters, Kitchen Ware, Desk, Lawn Mower, Miscellaneous items.

Feb. 12, 19, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000028

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Bi-State Propane

Business Address: 74424 Highway 70, Portola, CA 96122

Mailing Address: 74424 Highway 70, Portola, CA 96122

AmeriGas Propane GP, LLC, 460 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/1/2013

Signed: /s/Monica M. Gaudiosi, Secretary to AmeriGas Propane GP, LLC, General Partner to AmeriGas Propane, L.P.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 4, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

2/12, 2/19, 2/26, 3/4/20

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

P-619-167

City of Santa Clara, California

NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS

(January 30, 2020)

Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection.

a. Type of Application: Temporary variance of required minimum streamflows and reservoir elevation

b. Project No.: 619-167

c. Date Filed: December 11, 2019

d. Applicants: Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the City of Santa Clara, California

e. Name of Project: Bucks Creek Hydroelectric Project

f. Location: The project is located on the North Fork Feather River and Bucks and Grizzly creeks in Plumas County, California.

g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC §§ 791 (a)-825(r)

h. Applicant Contact: Jamie Visinoni, 245 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, 530-894-4779

i. FERC Contact: Mr. Steven Sachs, (202) 502-8666, Steven.Sachs@ferc.gov

j. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene, and protests is 30 days from the issuance of this notice by the Commission. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission’s eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/doc-sfiling/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, please send a paper copy to: Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20426. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-619-167.

The Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency.

k. Description of Request: The applicants request a temporary variance to reduce the required minimum flow in Bucks Creek below Lower Bucks Lake from 8 to 6 cubic feet per second (cfs) during the month of June 2020, and to pass only natural streamflow into the Grizzly Creek below Grizzly Forebay from July 1 through November 1, 2020, which may drop below the required minimum flow of 6 cfs. The applicants also request to temporarily modify the minimum flow requirements such that compliance would be determined by calculating the average of all daily flow measurements rather than complying with instantaneous measurements. The applicants propose to implement the daily average compliance protocols for the Bucks Creek streamflow from May 1 through November 1, 2020, and for the Grizzly Creek requirement from July 1 through November 1, 2020. Additionally, the applicants propose to dewater Lower Bucks Lake, taking it below its minimum required elevation of 4,966 feet from May 1 through November 1, 2020. The applicants state the variances are necessary to facilitate repairs and maintenance at the Lower Bucks dam and Grizzly forebay.

l. Locations of the Applications: A copy of the application is available for inspection and reproduction at the Commission’s Public Reference Room, located at 888 First Street, NE, Room 2A, Washington, DC 20426, or by calling (202) 502-8371. The filing may also be viewed on the Commission’s website at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call

1-866-208-3676 or e-mail FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, for TTY, call (202) 502- 8659. A copy is also available for inspection and reproduction at the address in item (h) above.

m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission’s mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.

n. Comments, Motions to Intervene, or Protests: Anyone may submit comments, a motion to intervene, or a protest in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, .214. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, motions to intervene, or protests must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.

o. Filing and Service of Responsive Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title “COMMENTS”, “MOTION TO INTERVENE”, or “PROTEST” as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant(s) and the project number(s) of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person intervening or protesting; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. A copy of all other filings in reference to this application must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 385.2010.

Kimberly D. Bose,

Secretary.

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

LC18-00264

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CAMERON FORTNER

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WELLS FARGO BANK, N. A.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF PLUMAS 520 Main Street Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Reese Law Group, Shiv Samtani, Esq., (Bar #320822) 3168 Lionshead Ave Carlsbad CA 92010 760/842-5850 (File No. 554615)

DATE (Fecha): DEC 13 2018, Clerk (Secretario), by C YOUENS, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

The Antelope Lake Roadside Decks Sale is located within T26N, R12E Section 9,10,16,17,20,21,29,31,32. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at PNF Supervisor’s Officer, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:30 AM local time on 02/27/2020 for an estimated volume of 101.3 MBF of Douglas Fir sawtimber, 20.3 MBF of Incense Cedar sawtimber, 506.6 MBF of Ponderosa Pine sawtimber, 13.5 MBF of Sugar Pine sawtimber, and 33.8 MBF of White Fir sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the MT. HOUGH RANGER DISTRICT, 39696 Hwy. 70, Quincy, CA 95971. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

