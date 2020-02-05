Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 2/5/20

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Pacific Gas and Electric Company and

City of Santa Clara, California

Project No. 619-164

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR THE BUCKS CREEK HYDROPWER PROJECT

(January 28, 2020)

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (Commission) regulations, 18 CFR Part 380, the Office of Energy Projects has reviewed the application for license for the Bucks Creek Hydropower Project (FERC No. 619) and has prepared a final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project. The project is located on Bucks, Grizzly, and Milk Ranch Creeks in Plumas County, California. Portions of the project are located within the Plumas National Forest.

The final EIS contains staff’s evaluations of the co-applicants’ proposal and the alternatives for relicensing the Bucks Creek Hydropower Project. The final EIS documents the views of governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, affected Indian tribes, the public, the license applicants, and Commission staff.

A copy of the final EIS is available for review in the Commission’s Public Reference Branch, Room 2A, located at 888 First Street, N.E., Washington, DC 20426. The final EIS also may be viewed on the Commission’s web site at http://www.ferc.gov under the eLibrary link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY).

You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support.

For further information, please contact Alan Mitchnick at (202) 502-6074 or at alan.mitchnick@ferc.gov.

Kimberly D. Bose

Secretary

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of Steve Fehrman, Nicole Taborski and Ashley Fehrman Co-Executors of the Estate of John S. Fehrman also known as John S. Fehrmann, Deceased, Sellers, whose business address is 392 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale of assets is about to be made to Blair Mortuary & Cremations Inc., Buyer, whose business address is 2056 E. Main Street, Ste 4, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

The location of the property to be transferred is 392 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971, Plumas County.

Said property is described in general as: All casket and Urn inventory, Office and Mortuary Fixtures, Equipment and Supplies, Body coolers, Cadillac Hearse and Chevrolet First Call Vehicle and Tractor/Backhoe of that certain business known as Fehrman’s Mortuary.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after February 24, 2020.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before February 21, 2020, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: January 30, 2020

BLAIR MORTUARY & CREMATIONS INC.

LARRY BLAIR, CEO

SHIRLEY BLAIR, SECRETARY AND CFO

