Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/24/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104-6105 U.C.C.)

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below.

The names and business address(es) of the seller are:

Blane L. Myers.

1825 Main Street

La Porte, CA 95981

As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are:

None

The names and business addresses of the buyer are:

Prairie Creek Cafe LLC

1825 Main Street

La Porte, CA 95981

The assets to be sold are described in general as:

Equipment, furniture, inventory, and other tangible assets

and are located at: 1825 Main Street, La Porte, CA 95981

The business names used by the seller at that location is: Reilly’s Saloon & Cafe

The anticipated date of the bulk sale is August 12, 2019 at the office of OLD REPUBLIC TITLE COMPANY.

This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is:

OLD REPUBLIC TITLE COMPANY

Attn: Lisa Blatt

855 Harter Parkway, Suite 130

Yuba City, CA 95993

and the last date for filing claims shall be August 9, 2019 which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: May 20, 2019

/s/Blane L. Myers

/s/Prairie Creek Café LLC

Published FRB

July 24, 2019|

Road Closure For Water Line Replacement

East Street in Quincy will be closed to all motorized vehicles Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 8:00am to 5:00pm for a water line replacement. Water service on East Street will also be interrupted during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have questions please contact our office at 530-283-0836.

American Valley C.S.D.

Published FRB

July 24, 31, 2019|