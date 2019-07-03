Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 7/3/19

Quincy Property Sale

Greenhorn Ranch Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: SLG-395-SNS Loan No.: 276395 APN: 009-402-013 Property Address: 2007 Greenhorn Ranch Road, Quincy, CA 95971 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: D W Jackson Duly Appointed Trustee: THE SINGER LAW GROUP Recorded 3/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0002139 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Date of Sale: 7/24/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the east entrance to the county courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $46,558.49 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2007 Greenhorn Ranch Road Quincy, CA 95971 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com/, using the file number assigned to this case SLG-395-SNS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date. 6/25/2019 THE SINGER LAW GROUP 2192 Martin Suite 150 Irvine, California 92612 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Daniel Singer, Managing Attorney A-4697869 07/03/2019, 07/10/2019, 07/17/2019

Published FRB

July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Meadow Valley Fire

Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Meadow Valley Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and Wages, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, which preliminary budget can be inspected during week days at the FIRE HOUSE between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and that the said Board of Commissioners of the said District will meet at the FIREHOUSE on July 18, 2019 at 6:00 PM for the purpose of fixing the final budget for the District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item in the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

Peter Beck Secretary or Commissioner of Meadow Valley Fire Protection District

Published FRB

July 3, 10, 2019|

Estate of Rosales

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Lorenzo R. Rosales, decedent

Case Number PR19-00022

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Lorenzo R. Rosales

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Tyler Rosales in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Tyler Rosales be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Scott J. Judson, Bold Polisner Maddow et al, 2125 Oak Grove Road, Suite 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, (925) 933-7777, SBN: 287135

Published FRB

July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

An Outdoor Music Festival application has been received for the following event to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

Wavespell Music Festival – August 15th through August 19th, 2019

The Board of Supervisors will take public input and comments concerning this event, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for this permit.

For further information on this festival and the above hearing please contact: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works at (530) 283-6169.

Written comments should be mailed to: Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

July 3, 2019|