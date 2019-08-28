Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 8/28/19

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Simon CRE JC, LLC

Simon CRE JC, LLC, property owner

This project is a special use permit for a 30 foot freestanding LED illuminated ground sign to be located at 1750 E. Main Street, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 116-333-006-000; T24N/R10E/Section 19, MDM. The special use permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2008(c).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

Aug. 28, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Tentative Parcel Map for MMCG GOI Quincy, LLC

The Plumas County Planning Department has received an application from MMCG GOI Quincy, LLC for a tentative parcel map. The tentative parcel map will divide a 2.44 acre parcel into two parcels of 1.61 and 0.83 acres.

This project is located at 1715 E. Main Street, East Quincy, CA; APN 116-332-005; T24N/R10E/Sec. 19, MDM.

This project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB

Aug. 28, 2019|