Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 9/25/19

Timber Sale

The West Lights Timber Sale is located within T 28 N, R 10 E, Sec 13, 24-27, 34-35; T 27 N, R 10 E, Sec 1,2,11,12; T 27 N, R 11 E, Sec 6, 7, MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at PNF Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 10/11/2019 for an estimated volume of 11,635 tons of Combined Softwood sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Mt. Hough RD, 39696 St. Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971, phone number (530)283-0555, and can be found online .

