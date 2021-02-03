Feather River College recognizes employees with longevity service awards
Feather River College recently honored several individuals for their longevity and exemplary service to students. In total, 23 employees were recognized for milestones of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of service (collectively representing 195 years).
Two were recognized for their 20 years of service: Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the President, and Chuck Mills, Equine Studies Faculty. Crystal Anderson was noted for 15 years serving students at FRC as Equine Program Coordinator. Eight individuals were honored for 10 years of service and 12 more earned five-year service pins. All job classifications were represented including faculty, custodial, library, administration, athletics, business office, student outreach, and information technology.
“FRC is very proud to recognize the dedication of our employees towards helping students in the classroom and across campus. Each of these individuals bring a different background and training, and we are honored to have their unique skills contribute to the success of FRC students. Their work helps FRC rank consistently as one of the highest schools for transfer, graduation, and transfer, and their longevity helps make FRC the great college that it is today,” commented Feather River College Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Trutna.
|20-Year Service Award
|Cynthia Hall
|Administrative Assistant/Executive Secretary President’s Office
|Chuck Mills
|Agriculture Faculty
|15-Year Service Award
|Crystal Anderson
|Equine Program Coordinator
|10-Year Service Award
|Sarah Frigo
|Early Childhood Education Adjunct Faculty
|Greg Lawrence
|Grounds Specialist II
|Shawna Lindsey
|Payroll Officer/Internal Auditor
|Jason Newman
|Maintenance Specialist II
|Billy Ogle
|TRiO SSS Director
|Ravi Pinjala
|MIS Specialist – Database Administrator
|Michelle Ryback
|Administrative Assistant Business Office
|Stacey Svilich
|Student Success Specialist/History Adjunct Faculty
|5-Year Service Award
|Carrin Blyth
|English Adjunct Faculty
|Erin Ellingson
|Admissions and Records Specialist
|Adam Fuller
|Instructional Assistant-Environmental Studies Fish Hatchery
|Caitlin Gannon
|Assistant Coach Adjunct Faculty
|Sean Harris
|Academic Advisor/Recruiter
|Agnes Koos
|Director of Institutional Research and Planning
|Venice Lombardo
|Senior Library Assistant
|Megan Morris
|Administrative Assistant/Facilities & Information Technology Office
|Shauna Schultz
|Health & Exercise Science Adjunct Faculty
|Kyle Stone
|College Success Adjunct Faculty
|JP Tanner
|Agriculture Faculty
|Andre van der Velden
|Director of Financial Aid