Feather River College recognizes employees with longevity service awards

Feather River College recently honored several individuals for their longevity and exemplary service to students. In total, 23 employees were recognized for milestones of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of service (collectively representing 195 years).

Two were recognized for their 20 years of service: Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the President, and Chuck Mills, Equine Studies Faculty. Crystal Anderson was noted for 15 years serving students at FRC as Equine Program Coordinator. Eight individuals were honored for 10 years of service and 12 more earned five-year service pins. All job classifications were represented including faculty, custodial, library, administration, athletics, business office, student outreach, and information technology.

“FRC is very proud to recognize the dedication of our employees towards helping students in the classroom and across campus. Each of these individuals bring a different background and training, and we are honored to have their unique skills contribute to the success of FRC students. Their work helps FRC rank consistently as one of the highest schools for transfer, graduation, and transfer, and their longevity helps make FRC the great college that it is today,” commented Feather River College Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Trutna.