Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

News 

Feather River College recognizes employees with longevity service awards

Editor

Feather River College recently honored several individuals for their longevity and exemplary service to students. In total, 23 employees were recognized for milestones of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of service (collectively representing 195 years).

Two were recognized for their 20 years of service: Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the President, and Chuck Mills, Equine Studies Faculty. Crystal Anderson was noted for 15 years serving students at FRC as Equine Program Coordinator. Eight individuals were honored for 10 years of service and 12 more earned five-year service pins. All job classifications were represented including faculty, custodial, library, administration, athletics, business office, student outreach, and information technology.

“FRC is very proud to recognize the dedication of our employees towards helping students in the classroom and across campus. Each of these individuals bring a different background and training, and we are honored to have their unique skills contribute to the success of FRC students. Their work helps FRC rank consistently as one of the highest schools for transfer, graduation, and transfer, and their longevity helps make FRC the great college that it is today,” commented Feather River College Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Trutna.

 

20-Year Service AwardCynthia HallAdministrative Assistant/Executive Secretary President’s Office
 Chuck MillsAgriculture Faculty
15-Year Service AwardCrystal AndersonEquine Program Coordinator
10-Year Service AwardSarah FrigoEarly Childhood Education Adjunct Faculty
 Greg LawrenceGrounds Specialist II
 Shawna LindseyPayroll Officer/Internal Auditor
 Jason NewmanMaintenance Specialist II
 Billy OgleTRiO SSS Director
 Ravi PinjalaMIS Specialist – Database Administrator
 Michelle RybackAdministrative Assistant Business Office
 Stacey SvilichStudent Success Specialist/History Adjunct Faculty
5-Year Service AwardCarrin BlythEnglish Adjunct Faculty
 Erin EllingsonAdmissions and Records Specialist
 Adam FullerInstructional Assistant-Environmental Studies Fish Hatchery
 Caitlin GannonAssistant Coach Adjunct Faculty
 Sean HarrisAcademic Advisor/Recruiter
 Agnes KoosDirector of Institutional Research and Planning
 Venice LombardoSenior Library Assistant
 Megan MorrisAdministrative Assistant/Facilities & Information Technology Office
 Shauna SchultzHealth & Exercise Science Adjunct Faculty
 Kyle StoneCollege Success Adjunct Faculty
 JP TannerAgriculture Faculty
 Andre van der VeldenDirector of Financial Aid

 

More News