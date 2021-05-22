News 

Feather River Land Trust offers botany workshop

Lauren

Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) is hosting a botany workshop at Mountain Meadows near Walker Lake on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The community is invited to join in learning about the unique and diverse plant life near the Mountain Meadows Reservoir with botanist and FRLT member John Stebbins.

The workshop will start with a brief workshop highlighting some of the most interesting plants of the watershed, with Stebbins sharing what makes the species so unique and why it is important to protect their habitat. Stebbins will also be sharing tips on what to look for in identifying these plant species. The group will then head out to explore the shore of Mountain Meadows Reservoir and search for wildflowers and other interesting native plants.

This free event is open to all ages, and registration is required. The workshop is limited to 20 participants. To register, or for more information, visit https://www.frlt.org/blog/feather-river-wildflowers-native-plants-workshop/.

