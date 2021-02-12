Feb. 11: 0 cases today; Public Health plans next update Feb. 16

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 11, that there are zero new cases to report. Due to the long President’s weekend, Public Health doesn’t plan to issue case updates until Tuesday, Feb. 16, unless warranted.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is 641 with 8 active cases. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Vaccinations continued throughout the county this week with first doses given to 600 residents 75 and older. Second doses were given to 160 educators and daycare providers.

The Public Health Agency has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website