Fern Falls Trail Bridge closed to the public

The Plumas National Forest announced that the Fern Falls Trail Bridge is closed to protect the public until it can be demolished and removed, likely this summer. The non-motorized Lower Fern Falls Trail (#12E41) remains open and may be accessed by fording Graeagle Creek at low water.

An inspection by Forest Service personnel revealed extensive rot in the logs (stringers) underlying and supporting the bridge surface (deck). In fact, the stringers are described as being composed of “sawdust” and being held together by “the outside shell.” As such, the bridge is slated for demolition anticipated this year and eventual reconstruction next summer.

People exempt from Forest Order No. 05-11-01-20-01 include people with a permit from the Forest Service specifically authorizing them access, people with a contract from the Forest Service authorizing work on the closed bridge to the extent authorized by the contract and, any federal, state and local officers or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

For alternate route information or information about bridge construction, please call the Beckwourth Ranger District at (530) 836-2575.