The 50th annual Graeagle Great American Arts and Crafts Fair will be coming to the town park in Graeagle on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event promises a wide array of fine art, fresh food, live music, and handmade crafts for all ages. For more information, visit greatamericancraftfairs.com.