Films come to ‘stoke’ skiers

Feather River College Outdoor Recreation Leadership is hosting the ninth annual Backcountry Ski Stoke at the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy, tomorrow, Jan. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event features a dozen films showing sides of the mountain(s) many folks will never see. Past films have featured faraway places like Japan, Argentina and Africa. Dramatic scenes and extreme athletic feats reliably pull “oohhs” and “aahhs” from the crowd.

The fundraiser for FRC ORL breaks midway for a drawing. A variety of outdoor items from top athletic equipment companies are given away as well as a pair of custom handmade “Chi” skis by local legend and master ski maker Dana Fenimore.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the films start at 7 p.m.