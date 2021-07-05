Fire crews gain more containment on Dotta, Sugar fires

The Plumas National Forest had some good news to report this morning, July 5: The Dotta Fire is now 20 percent contained; the Sugar Fire is 30 percent contained.

The Dotta and Sugar fires within the Beckwourth Complex started this past week on the Beckwourth Ranger District due to lightning strikes.

According to the latest information, direct and indirect hand lines have been completed around both fires and are holding. There has been no additional growth in the two fires over the last two days. Yesterday firefighters were aided by helicopter water drops that worked the edge of the fire aiding in mop up and creating deeper depth along the fire perimeter. Fuels within the interior of the fire will continue smoldering and burning themselves, out resulting in more smoke from the fires.

There are 355 personnel working on the fire with 10 crews, 5 helicopters, 14 engines, 4 bulldozers, and 7 water tenders.

Control objectives for the Beckwourth Complex are to keep the fire north of Highway 70, south of the 28N01 Road, west of 28N01 Road and Frenchman Lake Road, and east of Beckwourth Genesee Road.

Evacuation warnings are still in effect for Dixie Valley and Maddalena.

The public is asked to please be aware of fire crews and equipment on the road as you return home from your holiday weekend.

The weather is expected to be warmer and drier with lower humidity and southwest winds later today.

Smoke, including smoke from neighboring fires, will continue to become more prominent each day due to southerly winds. Refer to https://www.airnow.govfor more information on smoke conditions in your area.

There are no current highway or Plumas National Forest closures in effect.