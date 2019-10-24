Fire engulfs Portola home

A fire broke out at approximately 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 437 Samantha Drive in Portola. The home, which is in a residential neighborhood near Portola High School, was quickly fully engulfed in flames. No loss of human life was reported, though there may have been a pet casualty. The agencies reporting to the scene included Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Graeagle Fire Department, Sierra Valley Fire Department, Beckwourth Fire Department, Liberty Utilities, Eastern Plumas Health Care ambulance, City of Portola, United States Forest Service, California Highway Patrol and the Plumas County Sheriff’s Offce. More details to follow as they become available.