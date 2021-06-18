The view of the fire as vehicles head east into Portola. Highway 70 is now closed and vehicles are being turned around. Photo by Roni Java
Fire in Portola prompts Highway 70 closure

A fire is burning on North Fourth Street in the city of Portola. At least one structure is fully involved, with more structures threatened. The Forest Service is on scene. The California Highway Patrol is closing Highway 70 through the city as the fire has reportedly spotted across Highway 70. Multiple resources are being called in. A reporter is heading to the scene. Eyewitnesses report hearing explosions. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

