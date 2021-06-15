Fire restrictions in place on Plumas National Forest beginning today

Some people may be exempt from these restrictions if they have been specifically allowed by the Forest Service via a permit or approved plan of operations or if they are a member of any Federal, State, local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

Persons with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the PNF are exempt from #1 & 2 above, while they are at their recreation residence.

Information about fire restrictions on private land (regulated by the CA Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)) may be found at: http://www.calfire.ca.gov .

Woodcutting

Woodcutting is currently allowed within the Plumas National Forest (public land) if the daily fire indices permit. To determine if woodcutting is permitted on a given day, call (800) 847-7766 prior to cutting

wood. A recorded message will notify woodcutters if the next day is hoot-owl (no cutting after 1 pm), open all day (no restrictions), or no woodcutting allowed that day.

Note: call before 4:30 pm on the day you plan to cut as the message is updated for the following day at about that time.