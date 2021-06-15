Fire restrictions in place on Plumas National Forest beginning today
Fire use restrictions are effective today, June 15, within the Plumas National Forest (public land), according to Chris Carlton, Forest Supervisor.
Fire Use Restrictions
- You may not build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire or stove fire except in the designated recreation sites noted in Exhibit A of the PNF Forest Order #05-11-00-21-09. Note: campfires must be built within agency installed & approved fire pits within the designated recreation sites.
However, lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed outside of designated recreation sites as long as the forest visitor has a valid California Campfire Permit, available online at: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/.
- No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, designated recreation site (Exhibit A), or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
Some people may be exempt from these restrictions if they have been specifically allowed by the Forest Service via a permit or approved plan of operations or if they are a member of any Federal, State, local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.
Persons with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the PNF are exempt from #1 & 2 above, while they are at their recreation residence.
Information about fire restrictions on private land (regulated by the CA Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)) may be found at: http://www.calfire.ca.gov .
Woodcutting
Woodcutting is currently allowed within the Plumas National Forest (public land) if the daily fire indices permit. To determine if woodcutting is permitted on a given day, call (800) 847-7766 prior to cutting
wood. A recorded message will notify woodcutters if the next day is hoot-owl (no cutting after 1 pm), open all day (no restrictions), or no woodcutting allowed that day.
Note: call before 4:30 pm on the day you plan to cut as the message is updated for the following day at about that time.
Questions about fire use restrictions, designated recreation sites and firewood cutting on the Plumas National Forest (public land) may be directed to local Plumas National Forest Service offices including:
- Beckwourth Ranger District (Portola/Milford area) – (530) 836-2575
- Feather River Ranger District (Oroville /Challenge area) – (530) 534-6500
- Mt. Hough Ranger District (Quincy/Greenville area) – (530) 283-0555
For more information about the Plumas National Forest, including Forest Orders and recreation information, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas and www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas.