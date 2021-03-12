Fire Safe Council honors John Sheehan

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented during the March 11 meeting to a community member who has demonstrated initiative and leadership through his actions and accomplishments.

Recipient: John Sheehan

Submitter: Michael De Lasaux

“John Sheehan is a Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) founder. At the time that the PCFSC was founded, while serving as Executive Director of Plumas Corporation, he had the vision to realize that PCFSC would require 501c3 status to acquire grants. During the course of his tenure he established the mechanisms necessary for project management. In his capacity he managed at least 25 projects responsible for over 2,000 acres of private land community fuel reduction projects. John continues to serve as a Board Member of the Plumas Corporation to the benefit of the PCFSC. His commitment to our community has been instrumental in making PCFSC as strong as it is today, with a vision toward supporting the PCFSC mission statement.”

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and Fire Preparedness.