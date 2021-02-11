Fire Safe Council honors Ryan Bauer

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in its Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies and publicly acknowledges outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented at the Feb. 11 meeting to Ryan Bauer who has demonstrated initiative and leadership through his actions and accomplishments.

The council thanks him for playing a significant part in improving the county’s safety and emergency preparedness.

Recipient: Ryan Bauer

Submitter: Hannah Hepner

“Ryan Bauer is a Plumas County native whose passion for forest health goes well beyond his job description. In his role as Plumas National Forest’s Fuels and Prescribed Fire Program Manager, he has continually supported the endeavors of the Plumas County Fire Safe Council. He has been an integral member of the Feather River Stewardship Coalition, a driver behind the Plumas Underburn Cooperative, a significant resource in TREX prescribed fire events, and an unwavering advocate for Fire Safe Council projects on private and public lands. Without Ryan’s support there is no question that the Fire Safe Council’s accomplishments would have been harder won and more limited in scope. Ryan’s personal pursuits in mountain biking, skiing and birding, compliment his understanding of the complex ecology of fire and its effect on the bigger picture of forest management and rural living.”

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and fire preparedness.