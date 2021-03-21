Firm, packed trails follows new snow at Plumas Eureka

Sunshine in the forecast and plenty of snow on the trails make for wonderful days outdoors skiing, snowshoeing and skating in Plumas Eureka State Park.

It is important for snowshoeing to take place on the side of trails vs. down the middle trails. Volunteers report most grooming effort is spent smoothing out snowshoe tracks. Both snowshoes, track skiers and skate skiers are welcome on the trails, but no hikers on foot or dogs.

Grooming report

Jamison Trail: Open, groomed, skating lane and set track.

Harpers Way:Open, not groomed.

Camp Lisa:Open, not groomed.

Upper Campground:Open, groomed, skating lane, and set track.

Campground:Open, groomed, skating lane, and set track.

Lower Campground:Open, not groomed.

Bear Scat Flat: Open, not groomed.

Plumas-Eureka:Open, groomed, skating lane, and set track.

Avalanche advisory

The Central Sierra Nevada Mountain Avalanche Advisoryis issued daily by the Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC), covering the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range from Ebbett’s Pass (State Highway 4, Alpine County) to Yuba Pass (State Highway 49, Sierra County).