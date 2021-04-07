First 5 Plumas Commission has funding available to serve children

First 5 Plumas is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select a licensed mental health clinician with specialized training to provide direct behavioral and mental health services to children ages 0-5 and their families. The successful applicant will be expected to work collaboratively with the First 5 Plumas Executive Director, grantees, and other agencies to plan for and provide high quality family-centered behavioral and mental health services. The RFQ will allow for an open, fair and competitive selection process. The First 5 Plumas Executive Director will review the responses and make a recommendation to the Commission to develop a service agreement contract in the amount not to exceed $60,000 with the successful applicant. The term of the service agreement contract is 7-1-21 through 6-30-23.

To access the RFQ document, please visit the Commission’s Web Site at: www.first5plumas.com, or Email at: [email protected], or call: Ellen Vieira, Executive Director at (530) 394-7016. Responses are due by: 4-20-21 by 5:00 p.m.