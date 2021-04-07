Public Notices 

First 5 Plumas Commission has funding available to serve children

Submitted

First 5 Plumas is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select a licensed mental health clinician with specialized training to provide direct behavioral and mental health services to children ages 0-5 and their families. The successful applicant will be expected to work collaboratively with the First 5 Plumas Executive Director, grantees, and other agencies to plan for and provide high quality family-centered behavioral and mental health services. The RFQ will allow for an open, fair and competitive selection process. The First 5 Plumas Executive Director will review the responses and make a recommendation to the Commission to develop a service agreement contract in the amount not to exceed $60,000 with the successful applicant. The term of the service agreement contract is 7-1-21 through 6-30-23.

To access the RFQ document, please visit the Commission’s Web Site at: www.first5plumas.com, or Email at: [email protected], or call: Ellen Vieira, Executive Director at (530) 394-7016. Responses are due by: 4-20-21 by 5:00 p.m.

Related Posts

Chester utility district to hold April 1 meeting

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District is holding a special meeting Thursday, April 1.

Opportunity to Comment on the Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project Draft EA, Almanor Ranger District, Lassen National Forest

submitted

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest is inviting your comments on the environmental assessment for the Yellow…

Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project

submitted

Opportunity to Object to Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed…

Hearing for PG&E’s data access application

Submitted

Para más información en cómo este cambio impactará su factura, llame al 1-800-660-6789 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE OF EVIDENTIARY HEARING FOR…

Estate of Mary Dill

Submitted

Public Notice: Storage unit lien sales

Submitted

McNeill Security Storage intends to sell the personal property of the persons listed here. Their unit number and the location…