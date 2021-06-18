News 

First gallery reception at Plumas Arts set for June 25

Editor

Plumas Arts is pleased to announce its first gallery opening reception of 2021 featuring Lori (Nourse) Read. The opening reception will take place at the Plumas Arts’ gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy on Friday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lori says she was born to create. She works with several art media, from acrylics and ceramics to fabric and pine needles. Also a muralist, Lori’s most recent large scale work can be seen at the Quail Ridge Animal Hospital in Carson City. Plumas Arts is delighted to have her work featured at the gallery. You can read more about Lori here: https://www.plumasarts.org/gallery-june-2021.html

Though the California state tier system has been dissolved, Plumas Arts asks that, in accordance to updated state guidelines, all unvaccinated persons wear masks while inside the gallery.

The scheduled featured artists for the rest of the year can be found on the Plumas Arts website: https://www.plumasarts.org/gallery.html  With the exception of Lori’s and Jim McClain’s openings, opening receptions will be held on the first Friday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. The opening for Jim McClain will take place during the Plumas County Fair parade in downtown Quincy on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

