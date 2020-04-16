Fish bits for week of April 15

Lake Almanor

John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association checked in April 12 to let us know that the view from Lake Almanor is that spring has arrived in Plumas County. Warmer days and nights have water temps reaching into the 50’s. Ospreys have returned to their nests and trees are beginning to blossom. The snow is all but gone at lake level, feeder streams are flowing and lake level continues to rise.

The full moon this past week killed the bite on Almanor. Saturday was an exceptionally tough catching day; I heard reports of zero fish to the top boat landing three. Fast, slow, deep, shallow nothing seemed to work. Bass fishermen have been hitting the lake hard the past week, they have been picking fish up off points and structures with reports of bass up to 4 pounds, plastics and crank baits both caught fish.

Fishermen are targeting fish from shore at the Branch and in the coves around the dam. They are catching a few fish using crawlers, power bait and flies. Massive bug hatches throughout the lake are contributing to the poor bite. On a positive note, the fish that are caught are fat and healthy.

The Canyon Dam boat ramp is currently open and the parking lot has been full the past week with fishermen. There is a recycling bin that has been full for at least the past month.

“For some reason people feel it is the USFS’s responsibility to dispose of their trash and they are leaving trash and debris around the recycle bins, that trash gets strewn all over the parking lot by birds, squirrels, skunks and other wild animals,” said Crotty. “Please be respectful to ensure the continued availability of the boat ramp.”

Plumas County has imposed some very stringent guidelines for those traveling into Plumas County from other counties, including a 14 day self quarantine for out of county visitors. You can visit the Plumas County website and click-on the COVID-19 informational page for current updates.

