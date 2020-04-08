Fishing in jeopardy? Chance to weigh in Thursday

The California Fish and Game Commission announced that it will meet remotely to discuss delegating temporary authority to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to delay, suspend or restrict sport or recreational fishing, if the director of CDFW, in consultation with the president of the Commission, determines it’s necessary to protect against the threat from COVID-19 based on state, federal, local, and tribal public health guidance and public safety needs.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at 8:30 a.m. Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed emergency regulation by calling (877) 402-9753 or (636) 651-3141; access code 832 4310.