Fishing is back in the sweet spot

Lake Almanor

Weather conditions have been ideal the past week — cool nights, light winds, with daytime highs reaching into the 80s. There is a significant increase in the number of water skiers, personal watercraft, kayakers and fishermen. Water temps reached back into the low 60s last week and clarity remains unchanged at 10-15 feet. The lake level rose a tenth of an inch over the past week. The lake is currently sitting at 4483.22, which is approximately 2 1/2 feet lower than last year on the same date.

“I am a firm believer the full moon impacts fishing here on Lake Almanor and this past week’s blood moon made for some tough days on the water,” said Almanor Fishing Association John Crotty. Fishing has improved slightly while the grade of fish remains stellar. Fishermen will need to put time in and go through long periods of no fish but the rewards seem worth the wait. As an example, two days ago Crotty and a fishing pal were struggling to catch fish. They had five rods out, four on downriggers and one lead core. Depths were 25, 20, 15, 10 feet and the lead core was slightly less than 10.

“We had crawlers on two rods, grubs on two and a fly on the lead core,” said Crotty. “Within a span of 15 minutes all five rods hooked fish, we thought we were on to something and went another hour and a half without a touch. If I can offer a piece of advice, stick with your game plan and don’t mix baits that won’t work at your trolling speed.” The fish are out there. Crotty suggests, “Be consistent and persistent. Don’t leave fish when you find them.” Fish are gorging on insects and choosing their meals carefully.

The bass guys are still catching fish with plastics off structure as the top choice. Hamilton Branch remains the best shot at catching fish from shore. A few boats have been seen anchoring up, but as of yet, there has not been any Hex activity around the dam.

Memorial weekend kicks off the Almanor tourism season, if folks are planning a trip to Lake Almanor, it is suggested that visitors please call ahead for camping, lodging and dining as days and hours of operations at all are subject to change.

Veterans fishing day

Almanor Fishing Association is hosting the fourth Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Saturday, June 26.

“We will also be hosting a barbecue after fishing at the Beautiful Lake Almanor Country Club (LACC) rec #1 picnic area,” said AFA John Crotty. “Shirts are on order and we have a number of great gifts for participating Veterans that will be given away at our barbecue.”

If you are a veteran and would like to participate, be sure to RSVP so that organizers can plan for both the day of fishing and the barbecue. If you know of someone that would like to participate as a Captain or volunteer please forward this information. RSVP and more information available at [email protected]

Lake Davis

Before the storm, the fishing was doing really well according to Jeanne Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. Traffic through the store slowed down during the rain but fishermen will return as this coming weeks’ weather will be perfect. “Browns and rainbows were both coming in,” said Graham. “From the bank, PowerBait or Night Crawlers. Trollers are using Needlefish, Red Dot, Baby Simon and Red Copper.” Rapala lures and black and gold are also rumored to be working.

A depth of 12-20 feet for trollers is where the fish are biting. Fly fishermen are using damsels and pre-emergers with success. “Bass are also being caught, Catfish Cove and Fairview,” said Jeanne.

The water level is low and fishermen are sometimes pulling too far off the road for closer water access. Jeanne advises fishermen to beware, tickets are being issued for vehicles that are more than the legally permissible “car length” off the road.

Davis fishing derby, June 19

The Father’s Day Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, June 19 at Lake Davis. Categories include Adult, Junior (under 16), and Dad and Me. Trophies, cash prizes, and 2022 entry will be awarded in each category. Tagged fish bounties will be awarded and there will be a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District. “Derby headquarters” is J&J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort, 7552 Lake Davis Road, Lake Davis, Portola.

Registration is open until 8 p.m. June 18, at J&J Grizzly Store or on June 19 in the morning before the derby. For more information contact Jeanne Graham, 832-0270.