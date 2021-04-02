News 

Flows to increase on North Fork April 7-9

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will increase flows on a portion of the North Fork Feather River on April 7-9 by releasing more water from the Poe Dam in Butte County.

Those recreating in or near the on this part of the river are advised to be aware of the higher flows and to exercise caution.

The higher flows, known as “pulse flows,” are done to mimic higher flows that would normally occur during typical winters and flush out sediment.

Starting at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, PG&E will gradually increase water flows from about 350 to 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) out of the Poe Dam. Flows will be held at 2,000 cfs until midnight on Thursday, April 8, then gradually reduced until reaching about 350 cfs by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9. Base flows could be higher in the event of wet weather or significant snow melt.

The higher flows will be present along 7.6 miles of river between the Poe Dam and the Poe Powerhouse. The higher releases are necessary due to the dry year.

PG&E offers the following water safety tips:

Stay out of cold water. Sudden immersion in cold water can stimulate the “gasp reflex,” causing an involuntary inhalation of air or water. It can even trigger cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning. When faced with swift water, even the strongest swimmers may be easily overwhelmed.

Many unseen obstacles can be lurking below the water’s surface. Swift water can make these obstacles even more treacherous. Guided trips for inexperienced paddlers are strongly recommended.

Recreating in PG&E canals and flumes is strictly prohibited. Stay out of canals and flumes, which are very dangerous due to slippery sides, sub-surface obstacles, fast moving water, and transitions to full tunnels and pipes. For more water safety tips visit: www.pge.com/hydrosafety

