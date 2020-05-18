Flying in for the season

Fire and utility crews responded to the report of a power pole on fire this morning on North Valley RIMG_3207oad in Indian Valley near the Jehovah Witness Church.

Indian Valley Fire, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and Pacific Gas & Electric arrived at the location at around 10:30 this morning. Power was disrupted along North Valley Road and in Greenville. Power could be disrupted again tomorrow when PG&E replaces the damaged pole.

The fire did not spread beyond the pole. A passerby from The Meyers Ranch stopped, but it had already been reported, so he shot some video of the scene.