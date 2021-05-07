Dr. April Leonardo, a Quincy resident and physician at Plumas District Hospital is climbing Mount Everest. Photo from her blog chronicling her progress
Follow Quincy’s Dr. April Leonardo as she ascends Everest

Dr. April Leonardo

She’s on the cover and featured in this month’s issue of High Country Life and now Dr. April Leonardo is very close to her goal of climbing Mount Everest. You can check out her story by picking up the most recent copy of High Country Life available for free throughout Plumas County or click here and you can read about her progress on her website by clicking here

The Quincy resident and Plumas District Hospital physician is submitting daily blogposts of her trek, which began April 1 when she flew out of Reno, through today, May 6, when she is close to beginning the final ascent. You can read about her travels and her travails as she ascends Everest, the fourth of the Seven Summits (highest peaks on each of the seven continents) that she plans to conquer.

April’s account of her trek to climb Everest provides a vicarious opportunity to experience her sheer will and commitment, and her ability to persevere through adversity and the elements, to reach her goal.

Climbing Everest is major physical challenge, which also requires a substantial investment of time and money.

Plumas News interviewed April before her trip and learned about the year-plus training and planning that went into it and will talk to her again once she is safely home, which is anticipated to be in early June.

 

