Food being delivered? Here’s what to do

The Plumas County Public Health Agency released this information today regarding food deliveries.

With a shelter-in-place order, more and more families are relying on home deliveries for their daily meals. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Like other viruses, however, it is possible that the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces or objects for several hours and up to a few days. Therefore, to be extra vigilant and protect you and your family from possible COVID-19 exposure, follow these simple rules.

Food Safety Tips for Home Deliveries

Minimize human contact

Maintain social distancing. The CDC recommends maintaining a distance of six feet to avoid exposure to respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. Minimize contact with people who are delivering food. When possible, ask the courier to drop the food off on your porch or another designated location without any personal interaction. This will reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission for both you and the delivery worker.

According to the CDC, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

Discard food delivery packaging

Because of this, it is recommended that you immediately throw away packaging materials that come with your food delivery. Also, disinfect counters and other surfaces in your home that the packaging comes into contact with.

Hand washing remains one of the most important things people can do to protect themselves and others. After touching potentially contaminated surfaces, and before and after eating, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Wash your hands and use good hygiene practices

Other recommended hygiene practices include not touching your face with unwashed hands, as well as making sure to cough or sneeze into a tissue or into a bent elbow and then immediately washing your hands afterward.

Refrain from sharing

Avoid sharing food or drinks. If you and a partner split a meal, divide the food onto separate plates before eating with your own utensils.

If you have any questions, contact Environmental Health at 283-6355. You can also call the Plumas County COVID-19 information line at 283-6400, email covid19@countyofplu