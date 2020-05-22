UPDATE: Forest Service contained fire east of the Wye on Hwy 70

Update: The fires have been contained — one an area of 10×20 with another estimated to be 5×5.

Plumas National Forest firefighters responded to the report of multiple fires 1.5 miles east of the Wye on Hwy 70 near Goat Hill late this afternoon. Firefighters reported finding two fires, though the caller had indicated that they saw more. An investigator has been called to the scene. More information, including size of the fires, will be shared as it becomes available.

The CHP is reporting that Highway 70 remains open, and traffic is moving slowly through the area.