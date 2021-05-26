Forest to close West Lights Creek Road through Oct. 5

West Lights Creek Road (#28N30) will be temporarily closed from May 25 – October 5, 2021 because a bridge is being constructed, following removal of a pipe.

Detours around Moonlight Valley and the Diamond Mountain county road are available.

The road closure begins on Forest Road No. 28N30 (West Lights Creek Road), at its intersection with the Plumas County Road 213 (Diamond Mountain) and continues west to the intersection with Forest Road No. 28N48 (West Tie Road). The West Lights Creek Road Closure area is in Section 33 T28N R11E, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian.

Persons exempt from this Order include:

Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting. force in the performance of an official duty Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.

2. Persons with a Forest Service contract authorizing work on the closed roads, to the extent authorized by the contract.

Questions about this project, including those regarding alternate routes, may be directed to the Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283-0555.

For more information about the Plumas National Forest visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas and www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas.05-11-02-21-07map

