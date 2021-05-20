Former mental health home considered for veterans’ outpost

By Victoria Metcalf

Members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors are beginning discussions about turning one piece of county-owned property into a new Veteran Resource Outpost.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, who is also a veteran, said he has first-hand knowledge of the need for additional services in the area. Johns said he’s known veterans who wanted to move to Plumas County but didn’t. “We probably have a lot of those who don’t come here because they don’t have services.”

Plumas County Veterans Collaborative spokesperson Scott Quade was before supervisors Tuesday, May 18, asking that they consider signing over the county-owned home on Quincy Junction Road and Bell Lane to Plumas County Intervention Resource Center to provide a veterans center.

This is the two-story home known as the Sierra House. Most recently it was Behavioral Health’s mental health residential facility. It has been used as group homes after it was a family residence.

Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson closed Sierra House when he learned that it was costing the county agency too much to operate.

What Quade is proposing is a veterans’ outpost. This would include some residential opportunities in a sober living environment, and additional services specifically for veterans that aren’t currently available in county.

Through Plumas County Veterans Services, veterans can now access rides to the VA facilities in Reno or other locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. During the COVID-19 experience, only one passenger at a time could participate, Quade explained. And Reno is two hours away.

It takes a minimum of five weeks for a veteran to receive a mental health appointment in Reno, Quade said. On the other hand they have therapists who are fully attuned to experiences veterans might have that Plumas County therapists might not consider, he added. By having a local outpost there are myriad opportunities for veterans that are not currently available.

Quade said there are funding opportunities to establish a veterans outpost. But one of the major requirements is that the service provider, in this case, PCIRC, must own the facility. Leasing a facility doesn’t comply with grant requirements, he said.

In a letter addressed to supervisors and County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick, Quade said, “Our county has a high number of reported veterans. Many of our local veterans live with unique challenges stemming from their military service.”

Quade went on to say that some are homeless, others self-medicate through drugs and alcohol due to physical and/or medical health issues. Others “may have experienced some type of trauma due to military service.”

Aside from the value of local offerings to veterans in the county, having an outpost could eventually lead to a medical clinic.

When Supervisor Greg Hagwood asked if the outpost would be for veterans only or if other individuals would be served by PCIRC as well, Quade answered that the priority is for veterans. He added that it’s in the early stages now and would be once an outpost opened, but wrap-around services could be available.

Hagwood said he thought it was worth pursuing.

Supervisor Jeff Engel said he’d like to see the county go ahead and look into the possibilities.

The next veterans Stand Down is set for Aug. 27-28. This is a program where all veterans are invited to come and avail themselves of the various programs offered at the time. The services include vision and dental work.

Quade added that during the last three Stand Down events 600 veterans were assisted.

The Veterans Collaboration was first formed in 2017.