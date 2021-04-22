Former Quincy resident Christina Erickson signals that a vaccination station is ready to help the next community member at the Community Vaccination Center in St. Louis, Missouri, April 14, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez/92nd Air Refueling Wing)
Former Quincy grad part of Navy’s vaccination effort

Quincy High School graduate Christina (Robbins) Erickson is a registered nurse assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, at Camp Pendleton near San Diego. Recently she has been part of the vaccination effort.
Following her graduation from Quincy High School in 2006, Erickson, the daughter of Inez Robbins and the late Robert Robbins of Quincy, enlisted as a Corpsman with the U.S. Navy. In 2016, the Navy offered her the opportunity to become a nurse. She spent three years enrolled at the University of St. Francis in a nursing program, located in Joliet, Illinois.
Her brother Anthony, also formerly of Quincy, has been serving in the military since 2002.

