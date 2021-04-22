Former Quincy grad part of Navy’s vaccination effort

Quincy High School graduate Christina (Robbins) Erickson is a registered nurse assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, at Camp Pendleton near San Diego. Recently she has been part of the vaccination effort.

Following her graduation from Quincy High School in 2006, Erickson, the daughter of Inez Robbins and the late Robert Robbins of Quincy, enlisted as a Corpsman with the U.S. Navy. In 2016, the Navy offered her the opportunity to become a nurse. She spent three years enrolled at the University of St. Francis in a nursing program, located in Joliet, Illinois.