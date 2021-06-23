Four Plumas County properties burned in fire cleared of debris by the state

The remains of 2020 wildfire survivors’ homes and property — burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil — have now been cleared of burned metal, concrete ash and contaminated soil from properties throughout the state enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

Debris has been removed from all four properties in Plumas County participating in the full program; as well as the only participating property in Yolo County.

In Solano County, state crews have cleared debris from 114 of the 116 properties participating in the full debris removal program. In Stanislaus County, six, of the seven properties participating in the full debris removal program have been cleared. Earlier, crews completed the removal of eligible debris from all six Yuba County properties in participating in the full program;

In 2020, over 8,000 climate-induced wildfires burned 4.2 million acres of California, destroying more than 5,700 homes. Property owners incur no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean up and recovery program, administered by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) in collaboration with 25 participating counties.

Major Clearing Work: 95.9 Percent Complete

Wildfire survivors had the option to either use their own contractor or enroll in the state-managed program. Of the 5,991 properties statewide with damage from the 2020 fires, 3,774 signed up to have the remains of their homes, other structures and hazardous trees cleared by the state.

As of June 23, 2021, state-managed crews have cleared burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from 3,620, or 95.9 percent, of the properties throughout the state participating in the full debris removal program.

Steps Left to Complete

Before homeowners can begin rebuilding, cleared properties need additional work including:

Separate contractors collect soil samples for verification at a state certified laboratory that they meet state environmental health and safety standards.

Contractors next may install erosion control measures.

Certified arborists or professional foresters assess wildfire-damaged trees in danger of falling on the public or public infrastructure for removal by separate contractors.

Finally, state officials inspect the property to verify all completed work meets state standards. Debris officials submit a final inspection report to local officials to approve the property for reconstruction.

Property owners can track the above data on the Debris Operations Dashboard for the 2020 statewide wildfires. The dashboard is updated every hour and provides users with the ability to search by county or address.