Fourth graders across Plumas County go fishing

Fourth grade children across Plumas County learned to fish over the past several weeks from volunteer fishing coaches in the region. It was all part of the Outdoor Core Program, whose mission is to connect Outdoor Teachers and Outdoor Seekers with an easy-to-use online learning platform.

To help wrap up their year of studying fish, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) planted a waterbody nearby each of the four Plumas County elementary schools with a load of rainbow trout for the children to fish for:

Quincy Elementary School fished at Snake Lake for 1,150 planted rainbow trout.

Chester Elementary School fished at Lake Almanor for 11,200 planted rainbow trout.

Portola’s C. Roy Carmichael School fished at Lake Davis for 9,600 planted rainbow trout.

Greenville Elementary School fished for 1,850 planted rainbow trout.

Plumas Christian School fished at Graeagle Mill Pond for 3,450 planted rainbow trout planted.

Loyalton Elementary School students will be able to fish for rainbow trout that have been planted at Smithneck Creek.

Special thanks to the fishing instructors from the Lake Almanor Fishing Association, Feather River Trout Unlimited, a Lake Davis Fishing Guide, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Biologist and local Wildlife Officers, and the United States Forest Service who made the effort possible.

CDFW provided rods and bait for the children to use while fishing and the United States Forest Service provided art supplies for the children to learn how to do fish printing. The Almanor Fishing Association procured funding through generous donors to provide additional bait for the activities and a fishing rod for every child who wanted their own to take home!