Fourth of July weekend events around Plumas County

After a quiet 2020 due to the coronavirus, Fourth of July events are once again scheduled this year. Following is a list of events that are happening around Plumas County, broken down by area.

Chester:

Sunday, July 4

Parade theme this year is Let Freedom Ring! Register for floats by calling 530-258-2426. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Collins Pine Park and rolls down Main Street Chester to the Meadow.

Arts & Craft Fair. Chester Park, 9 a.m.

Fireworks over Lake Almanor, after sunset. The show will be shot from a barge off the tip of the Peninsula and will be coordinated to music that will be broadcast on FM 91.5.

Taylorsville

Saturday, July 3

Dance at the Historic Taylorsville Hall. 9pm-midnight. $5 admission and donation bar. Proceeds go to the Historic Taylorsville Hall.

Sunday, July 4

Cowboy Breakfast, 50th anniversary, 7-11 a.m. $10. At the Indian Valley Museum, 4288 Cemetery St., Taylorsville, CA 95983. Museum open July 2, 1-4 p.m.; July 3-4, 10am-4pm.

Parade, 10 a.m. in downtown Taylorsville.

Silver Buckle Rodeo begins at 1 p.m Sunday, July 4. Roping is June 30-July 3.

Bucks Lake

Sunday, July 4

Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for Bucks Lake Fire Department. 8 a.m.-11 a.m., at the fire station, 16891 Bucks Lake Road. Adults, $8; kids 5-12 $5, ages 4 and under free. Pancakes, sausage, melon slices, juice and coffee. Both Enloe and Care Flight helicopters will be on site.

Meadow Valley

Sunday, July 4

Parade and Picnic. The parade starts at 11 a.m.; staging at 10 a.m. behind the fire station in Meadow Valley. The picnic will follow, no potluck items are allowed this year. The Fire Department is providing hot dogs, individually wrapped chips, water, lemonade and popsicles. Feel free to bring your own sides/desserts to enjoy with your family.

Quincy

Saturday, July 3

Saturday Morning Market at the Dame Shirley Park across from the Courthouse, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Graeagle

Saturday, July 3

Cornhole Tournament. 10 a.m. at Herb Rowe Park, downtown Graeagle, Hwy. 89. Fundraiser for Graeagle Fire Department. Signups start at 7 a.m. $40 team entry, $20 single. Double elimination. Trophy prizes. Contact John Pato to enter, 530-249-1840. Volunteers needed to help out.