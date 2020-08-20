FRC announces schedule changes due to Claremont Fire

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna issued this statement following the evacuation advisory notice for the Claremont Fire that currently extends from Cemetery Hill in Quincy to Lee Summit.

1. Campus will close for the rest of today, Thursday, Aug. 20.

2. All orientation/COVID testing activities are cancelled for Friday, Aug. 21 – they will be rescheduled at a later date

3. FRC will have a late start of 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. An announcement will be made before 8:30 a.m. Friday if this changes.

Please check the FRC app and website as primary communications sources. Email will be secondary.

Students in the dorms will be directed by housing staff or Carlie’s office if evacuations need to occur.