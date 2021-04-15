News 

FRC announces student tested positive for COVID

Editor

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, April 15, that a student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student, who was experiencing symptoms, was subsequently tested off site and the confirmation was received today.

The student lived off campus in private housing and has since returned to their out-of-county home. The student last attended class in an outside setting April 13. All known contacts of the individual are being notified, including off-campus students.

Feather River College has issued public notification each time it has received a positive test result. Last week the college performed more than 280 tests on its student athletes, with zero positive results.

