FRC baseball captures both games in doubleheader

By Mari Erin Roth

Two runs each for FRC were scored by short stop Jake Madson and rightfielder Wyatt Larranaga. Kevin Anderson, Jordan Brandenburg, Bowdy Griffin, Brad Madison, Jerry Thomas and Garrett Damico all crossed home plate to score for the Quincy Eagles. Cooper Kitrel and Damico hit two RBIs each. Brandenburg, Dominic Folks, Madison, and Ryan Bolf all hit an RBI in game one. Madson and Larranaga stole a base.

Feather River tried out a whole string of pitchers on the mound, and it worked. Dylan Cabral pitched 4.1 innings facing 22 batters and striking out two. Gage Hoyle pitched an inning facing 7 Siskiyous batters and struck out two. Scott Lewis pitched an inning and struck out two of the 4 batters he faced. Dylan Anderman pitched to 5 batters and Cole Doebele struck out one of the two batters he faced.

In the victorious game two at Feather River College, pitching came from Dean Aduddell, Eamon Velarde, Drew Baumgartner, and Chace Ostermeyer. Velarde pitched 3 innings and struck out one batter of 14 faced. Aduddell to the mound next for 3 innings to face 13 batters and strike out 4 Siskiyous batters. Baumgartner pitched and inning to 5 batters and struck out 2 batters. Ostermeyer took on 2 batters.

Doubles were hit by Jerry Thomas and Ryan Gray. RBIs were hit by Damico, Folks, Sean Pauly, Madison, Gray and Larranaga. Damico, Griffin, Benny Olsen, Gray and Jagger Pico all stole bases from Siskiyous.