FRC: A great place to learn or for a firefighter to sleep

As more firefighters arrive in Quincy to fight the Claremont and Bear fires, crews are getting creative when it’s time to find a place to sleep.

Firefighters from Sacramento and Placerville were originally at the fairgrounds fire camp, but they work the graveyard shift and their supervisor was looking for a place for them to get better rest. The men had been trying to sleep in the fairground’s horse barn, but it was hot and noisy.

The incident command’s operations supervisor contacted Feather River College and he and President Kevin Trutna met to scout potential locations. “He said it was becoming a safety issue as they were working all night and the lack of sleep was catching up,” Trutna said. “Our classrooms could be closed with AC, and away from the activity away from fire camp.”

Since most classes at Feather River College are now being held via distance learning, there are empty classrooms, and the equine classrooms and former Elderhostle restrooms were put into use. The firefighters are showering and eating at the fairgrounds fire camp. The Forest Service sends in cleaning crews to prepare the space and clean bathrooms after they leave for the fire each day.

“I spoke with a few of the firefighters this afternoon,” Trutna said. “They were very appreciative of the accommodations and we were very happy to be able to support them.”