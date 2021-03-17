FRC hosts events open to the public via Zoom

Feather River College is hosting events that are open to the public and hosted via Zoom. Information about the events is listed below and details are available on the FRC website.

Walking the Talk: anti-racist work in our everyday lives

Leveraging the FRC Book In Common (“How to be an Anti-Racist”) and continuing the conversation from the Black History Month panel, Dr. Nandi Crosby, Professor of Sociology at CSU, Chico will facilitate a discussion and share how you can contribute to a more inclusive climate and culture. Students and staff are encouraged to attend!

Women’s History Month Panel: Women in the 21st Century-Where We’ve Been, Where We Are, and Where We’re Headed