News 

FRC is a 100 percent tobacco-free campus

Editor

To create a healthy campus environment for all who visit, Feather River College (FRC) announced that it is now a 100 percent smoke- and tobacco-free campus.

The decision to transition to a smoke-free campus was made due to a grassroots effort lead by an FRC Tobacco-Free Workgroup composed of a wide variety of college stakeholders and supported by California Health Collaborative’s Smoke Free High Country project.

On May 20, the Board of Trustees  voted  unanimously to adopt the policy effective immediately. Smoke Free High Country will continue supporting FRC by providing quit resources, signage and education. The next steps for implementation include educating new and returning students, providing assistance to students and employees who are interested in quitting, and promoting Feather River College to potential students, faculty and staff as a healthier place to live, work and play! The FRC Wellness Center can offer tobacco quit counseling for staff, students, and faculty, and there are also many text, call, or app-based quit resources that anyone can use such as 1-800-NO-BUTTS.

Tobacco-free campus policies have been shown to improve physical and mental health among campus attendants, reduce toxic litter, and create a trigger-free environment that better supports students and staff who are trying to quit tobacco. Congratulations to Feather River College for promoting a safe environment and encouraging a healthy lifestyle for all!

For more information on how your worksite can breathe easier, contact the Smoke Free High Country project at http://bit.ly/smokefreehc or follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.

Related Posts

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric offers webinar on June 2

Lauren

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is hosting an educational webinar next week on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 p.m. All members…

Memorial Day Ceremony at Dame Shirley Plaza on Monday

Editor

The 16th annual Plumas County Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Dame Shirley…

Portola High students take aim during archery lessons

Editor

Portola Jr.-Sr. High students enjoyed archery lessons this spring provided by instructors Dave Valle and Steve Dutton. The archery program…

Plumas National Forest responds to Saturday fires

Editor

Smoke is visible from the Quincy area due to a vegetation fire burning near Snake Lake Road on the Plumas…

Feather Falls will remain closed due to fire damage

Editor

Extensive fire damage to facilities on Plumas National Forest land in the Feather Falls area will take a minimum of…

California joins vaccine push with chance to win cash prizes

Editor

Have you received your vaccine or are thinking about getting one? Would you consider $1 million a fitting reward or…