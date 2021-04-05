News 

FRC offers Home Field Advantage to local students

Editor

Beginning April 12, Feather River College will offer Home Field Advantage as an opportunity for local students to receive priority registration to enroll in summer and fall 2021 terms.

Historically the college has hosted the Home Field Advantage event on campus bringing new students together from throughout Plumas County to enroll, prior to hosting a larger event known as Day in the Mountains. Last year, the advising staff had been in communication regarding bringing the event to the school sites to make it more accessible to students, but due to the COVID pandemic and the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, all registration activity last spring went virtual. Currently, the school district wants to continue limiting visitors to campus out of an abundance of caution, so FRC has thought of other ways to still give local students access to priority registration while maximizing flexibility.

This year, local students have the option of meeting with an Academic Advisor in-person or virtually beginning April 12, or they can attend one of the small-group, primarily outdoor “Days in the Mountains” on Friday, April 16 or Monday, April 26. There is a morning and afternoon session available on each day in order to limit capacity at each registration event.

FRC is slowly, carefully, and cautiously beginning to resume some in-person activities on campus. At this time the fall 2021 schedule contains substantially more in-person instruction than has been possible since the pandemic necessitated a shift to online learning in March 2020. This in-person instruction will allow students who seek the support of face-to-face interaction to reach their full academic potential.

For more information, please visit our Home Field Advantage website.

 

