News 

FRC preschool closes for 10 days due to positive COVID case

Editor

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna reported today, April 24, that one of its preschool students has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On Thursday, our Child Development Center (CDC) was notified that parents/family members of a child client tested positive for COVID-19,” announced Trutna.  “At that time, the child enrolled in the CDC had not tested and was asymptomatic. The family had very minimal contact with FRC CDC, except for dropping off/picking up the child, before their family’s test results were confirmed.”

The CDC was closed Friday as a precaution after learning of the family test results. The Center was sanitized and fogged per cleaning protocols Friday morning.

“Today, FRC was notified that the child tested positive last night,” Trutna said. All families with children enrolled in the center, as well as staff, are being notified and the center will remain closed for 10 days per guidelines.

“Kinderlin and the entire CDC staff have been doing an incredible job working with families and children in the Center,” Trutna said. “They have been very proactive in cleaning and enforcing safe practices, in addition to transitioning to outdoors, socially distanced child development activities. I want to thank them for going above and beyond in their dedication to our child clients in the CDC.”

Related Posts

Town Hall Theatre reopens May 7 with COVID protocols in place

Editor

Plumas Arts has spent the past few months preparing to re-open the Town Hall Theatre on May 7-10 with a…

Feather River College returns to in-person instruction for Fall 2021; Day of the Mountains on Monday

Editor

Local students will have the chance to explore what Feather River College has to offer and what is has planned…

In roundtable discussions, PUSD alumni share their paths to fulfilling careers

Editor

By Cary Dingel Special to Plumas News [email protected]   Plumas Unified School District recently hosted three Young Alumni roundtables attended…

PG&E advises customers to prepare for wintry weekend

Editor

As PG&E’s meteorology team monitors a weather system headed for Northern and Central California this weekend, the company has a…

Chester Cemetery District announces changes

Editor

The Chester Cemetery District welcomed a new member to its board of directors, but is on the hunt for a…

Woman seeks public’s help in finding dog following car accident

Editor

A woman from Olympia, Washington asks for the community’s help in locating Riley, her 11-year-old German Shepherd missing since a…