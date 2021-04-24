FRC preschool closes for 10 days due to positive COVID case

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna reported today, April 24, that one of its preschool students has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On Thursday, our Child Development Center (CDC) was notified that parents/family members of a child client tested positive for COVID-19,” announced Trutna. “At that time, the child enrolled in the CDC had not tested and was asymptomatic. The family had very minimal contact with FRC CDC, except for dropping off/picking up the child, before their family’s test results were confirmed.”

The CDC was closed Friday as a precaution after learning of the family test results. The Center was sanitized and fogged per cleaning protocols Friday morning.

“Today, FRC was notified that the child tested positive last night,” Trutna said. All families with children enrolled in the center, as well as staff, are being notified and the center will remain closed for 10 days per guidelines.

“Kinderlin and the entire CDC staff have been doing an incredible job working with families and children in the Center,” Trutna said. “They have been very proactive in cleaning and enforcing safe practices, in addition to transitioning to outdoors, socially distanced child development activities. I want to thank them for going above and beyond in their dedication to our child clients in the CDC.”