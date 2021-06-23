This is an example of the new Setra tour buses purchased by Feather River College for student travel. The actual buses are being delivered from Texas. Image submitted by FRC
News 

FRC purchases two new tour buses for student travel

Editor

Feather River College students will be riding with a little more comfort and style when they return to school for the fall semester.

The FRC Board of Trustees approved the purchase of two new Setra tour buses for student transportation.  “Students will very much enjoy riding in these brand new units,” said FRC President Kevin Trutna. Trutna said that the white buses are equipped with black leather interiors and feature a 110 plug and USB port in every seat.

Trutna said that due to COVID-19 and a lack of demand for tour buses, the college was able to procure a great deal. “We received a $50,000 discount,” he said. One bus was purchased with general fund money and the other with COVID funding for social distancing students on trips.

The buses are being delivered from Texas.

Related Posts

Procession for officer who died of COVID scheduled for June 24

Editor

The Susanville Police Department has announced details regarding a procession and memorial service scheduled for Thursday, June 24, to honor…

Four Plumas County properties burned in fire cleared of debris by the state

Editor

The remains of 2020 wildfire survivors’ homes and property — burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil — have now…

Speeders to be targeted this Friday through Sunday across the West

Editor

The California Highway Patrol  is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols, and state police agencies for the Western…

Chester Elementary student selected for STEM forum

Editor

Chester Elementary School student Carson Bagley will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state this summer to take…

Lassen Lightning to hold fundraiser in Chester July 23

Editor

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct dates. The original submission to Plumas and Lassen News…

Wellness screenings in Chester June 23-24 and June 30-July 1

Editor

The Seneca Hospital Auxiliary and Seneca Healthcare District are offering their annual wellness screenings this Wednesday and Thursday, as well…