FRC purchases two new tour buses for student travel

Feather River College students will be riding with a little more comfort and style when they return to school for the fall semester.

The FRC Board of Trustees approved the purchase of two new Setra tour buses for student transportation. “Students will very much enjoy riding in these brand new units,” said FRC President Kevin Trutna. Trutna said that the white buses are equipped with black leather interiors and feature a 110 plug and USB port in every seat.

Trutna said that due to COVID-19 and a lack of demand for tour buses, the college was able to procure a great deal. “We received a $50,000 discount,” he said. One bus was purchased with general fund money and the other with COVID funding for social distancing students on trips.

The buses are being delivered from Texas.