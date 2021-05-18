FRC seeks bids for new buses

Notice of Public Bid for Purchase of New Coach Buses

Notice is hereby given that the Feather River Community College District will receive sealed bids for the purchase of Coach Style Buses described below by 3 p.m., on June 15, 2021. All bids shall be delivered to the Office of the Vice President of Business Services, 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Quincy, California 95971. Each bid shall be completed on the Bid Proposal Form included in the Contract Documents, and must conform and be fully responsive to this invitation to bid, the specifications in the Instructions to Bidders and all other Contract Documents. The District seeks bids for the purchase of One (1) or Two (2) Diesel Powered, 50-56 passenger New Coach Style Buses. See the Instructions to Bidders for more details regarding the specifications for the vehicles, which can be viewed at https://www.frc.edu/businessservices/purchasing or request document from Tamara Cline, Purchasing Agent [email protected]