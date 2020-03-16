FRC suspends classes Monday and Tuesday-goes online Wednesday

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, Sunday, March 15, that classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to allow time for teachers to transition to online classes. Faculty will be available to help students make the transition. Online format begins March 18-20. Spring Break will occur March 23-27 as scheduled. All instruction will be online March 30-April 3. Updates will be made available as decisions are made for the rest of the semester.

Dormitories will remain open during and after spring break. Any student who leaves for spring break will be screened before they can return.

Additionally, the Eagles Perch food service will immediately close.