FRC to share virtual graduation ceremony tonight, May 29

It’s graduation night for Feather River College, and graduates, friends and family can view the 50th annual ceremony this evening, May 29, at 5 p.m. — virtually.

All are invited to log into frc.edu to view the event that will include a welcome by President Kevin Trutna and speeches by Gracie Yates representing the students and Rick Leonhardt representing the faculty.

Students were invited to share photos of themselves wearing their graduation caps and those will be shown as their names are read aloud.

Additionally the college will honor four long-time employees who are retiring with a combined 150 years of service.